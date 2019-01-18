Copperas Cove High School DECA students are ready to load up Saturday morning to put their skills to the test in Bastrop at the DECA Region 5 District Conference, which draws nearly 1,400 competitors from more than two dozen high schools. Fewer than 500 students will advance to the state contest.
Fourteen different CCHS teams consisting of one to three members will compete in a variety of categories from Automotive Services Marketing to Hospitality and Tourism Operations to Fashion Merchandising Promotion Plan.
CCHS senior and CCHS DECA Chapter President Ashley Wilson competes at the district conference for her fourth and final time on Saturday.
“Going into district competition this year, I am both excited and nervous to compete. However, I took a moment to reflect and decided that I wasn’t going to compete against others. Instead, I was going to compete against myself and do better than I did last year,” Wilson said. “My thoughts are again exactly the same as last year, to work harder, practice more and do better than I did last year in hopes of advancing to nationals. I strive for perfection, but I must always remember that nobody is perfect and there is always room for improvements.”
In 2018, CCHS had 56 students compete at district with 55 advancing to state. Twenty-six students with 10 projects advanced to the international contest. T
Twenty-three of the 26 students, 88 percent, received Certificates of Excellence scoring at an elite level but not placing in the top three in the world against more than 19,000 competitors.
CCHS DECA Adviser Charlotte Heinze said several of the school’s students are competing in their events for the first time but with some impressive projects.
“These students have been working very hard all year, and I expect them to do a good job. But, I also know that competition will be very tough, so they need to be as prepared as possible,” Heinze said.
The winners from Saturday’s district competition advance to the state.
