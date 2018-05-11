The realization that the Copperas Cove Independent School District is facing a financial crisis became clear during Monday’s CCISD board of trustees workshop.
Superintendent Joe Burns acknowledged if the board approved renewing the agreement between the district and Communities in Schools, it might be the last time.
“I wonder if it’s the last year we’re going to be able to do the contract,” Burns said during the workshop. An increase for the 2018-2019 school year of $3,540, is part of an effort by CIS to raise employees’ pay.
Burns said CCISD pays only 45 percent of the contract, or $180,545 for the 2018-2019 school year. The Texas Education Agency pays the other 55 percent.
One CIS employee is on each CCISD campus, according to Burns. “CIS fills a huge hole for us. There are things they can do with the kids and families we can’t do.”
That includes establishing a rapport with students who are struggling, tutoring them, or providing emotional support.
“We’ve been partners with them for a long time,” Burns said.
Part of the district’s financial concerns stems from a reduction in federal Impact Aid, which is designated for military-connected students, along with a decrease in property tax revenues.
At Tuesday night’s regular meeting, the board voted unanimously to approve the 2018-2019 agreement with CIS.
Another partnership, this one with the Armed Services YMCA, was also discussed at Monday’s workshop. The ASYMCA provides before- and after-school care for elementary students in the district, at no cost to CCISD.
“All we do is provide space for them to store their materials,” Burns said.
The board approved that agreement unanimously on Tuesday night, as well.
Ann Patton, managing compensation consultant for the Texas Association of School Boards Human Resources Services, gave a presentation at Monday’s workshop on the district’s employee pay system.
The need to recruit and retain employees, and offer salaries close to market value were part of Patton’s overview.
The review process began in January, and included comparing salary data with more than a dozen other school districts that resembled CCISD or were close in location. Some of those districts were Killeen, Salado, Temple, Gatesville, Belton and Waco.
The plan is to eventually get teachers and other district staff caught up to market value over a period of years. For the 2018-2019 school year, Patton offered a plan to give all employees a general 2 percent raise, with some employees receiving an additional “equity adjustment.”
The process, as Patton detailed it, would cost the district about $1.3 million, not including overtime or benefits.
“When we meet in June, we’ll decide what we’re going to do,” Burns said.
As part of Tuesday’s consent agenda, which combines a list of items with a single vote, the board unanimously approved a group of expenditures, including replacing doors and old, rotting wood-framed windows with metal-frame windows at Crossroads High School gym, with a cost of $49,800 from budgeted funds.
The new transportation center for the district will have fluid and air power systems in each bay, eliminating the need to carry oil or other fluids to the vehicles being serviced. That addition will cost nearly $42,000 from budgeted funds.
Two maintenance trucks will be purchased at a cost of more than $52,000 from budgeted funds.
“We’ve been trying to move some of those older trucks out of the fleet,” Burns said.
The same for the cargo vans requested for Child Nutrition Services at a cost over $48,000 from the excess fund balance. “The older vans are beginning to run into maintenance issues beyond normal wear-and-tear maintenance,” Burns said.
A budget amendment for the summer feeding program amounting to more than $76,000 was part of the consent agenda approved by the board.
Burns pointed out that this program “is always one of those issues that comes up because of our poverty rating code.” Free breakfasts and lunches are provided during the summer months to youngsters ages 1 through 18 at three schools and outlying sites.
“It’s a big boost to families to help them make it through the summer,” Burns said.
The CCISD board voted to have the district change to a new financial adviser. Burns expressed his dissatisfaction with the current adviser, who took nearly a month to respond to a recent inquiry.
SAMCO Capital will be the new financial adviser, dealing with refunding and issuing bonds for the district. They have already provided a great deal of information to the district and have been much more responsive, Burns said.
The board also voted to authorize Burns to execute employment contracts during the summer months, to facilitate hiring candidates before the new school year begins.
Four retirees were honored during Tuesday night’s meeting for their years of service to CCISD: Rebel Brown, Lucy Hernandez and Donna and Wesley Parker.
The CCISD DECA chapter was honored for the members’ performance at the recent world competition, where they competed against 19,000 international students.
Emily Kimball, 11, was honored for being recognized recently as a 2018 Incredible Kid by the Central Texas Youth Coalition.
Student councils from three elementary schools — House Creek, Williams/Ledger and Martin Walker —were hailed for being designated an Honor Student Council School of Excellence.
