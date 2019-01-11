Joan Manning said she cares about the children of Copperas Cove.
And it’s more than talk for Manning. 2019 marks the 24th year Manning has served on the CCISD board of trustees. Manning was elected to the board in 1995 and currently serves as the board’s president.
“I love children, education and our town and that was the reason I wanted to be a school board member initially over 20 years ago. My passion for the job has not diminished one iota since then,” Manning said. “In fact, I have a greater appreciation for all that it takes to teach, nurture, and develop our students on a daily basis. My favorite times are watching our students learn and share their talents and knowledge with others. It honors and humbles me to be a small part of CCISD’s plan for each of our student’s success.”
January is Texas School Board Recognition Month. CCISD schools will pay tribute to board members throughout the month of January with special presentations at the monthly board meeting on January 15 and recognition events on their campuses.
Serving as a crucial link between the community and classroom, the board is responsible for an annual budget of $73 million, 8,250 students, 1,300 employees, and 11 campuses.
Also serving with Manning is board Vice President Inez Faison who has served on the board since 2007. The former ROTC instructor heads up the city’s Housing Authority.
Dr. Karen Harrison was elected to the board in May 2011 and currently serves as the board secretary. Harrison is a native of Copperas Cove and graduated from Copperas Cove High School in 1988. She also serves on the Copperas Cove Education Foundation board of directors.
Board member Bob Weiss was elected to the board in 2003. In June 2017, he was selected to fill an unexpired term through November, 2019. A former teacher and principal, Weiss retired after 36 years in education.
Board member Jim Copeland was elected to the board in 1999. After serving in the United States Air Force for 28 years, he taught junior high school and high school for 12 years and retired as an assistant principal at Copperas Cove Junior High School.
Mike Wilburn was elected to the board in 2007. He began his teaching career with CCISD as an elementary physical education teacher as well as a principal for several CCISD schools at the elementary, junior high and high school level. He finished his career by serving as executive director of secondary education and yechnology until retiring from CCISD in July 2006.
“My wife and I both retired from CCISD and both our boys graduated from CCISD,” Wilburn said. “We have a quality school district and I hope to help us maintain that and reach for the goal of excellence in all areas.”
Shameria Ann Davis was elected in November 2018 and has served in the United States Army in both active and Reserve components for 17 years. Davis has a naster’s degree in public health and is a corporate wellness consultant with the Texas Association of Counties.
More than 7,300 individuals volunteer on school boards across the state. No pay is given to current Copperas Cove school board members who have collectively served nearly 75 years on the district’s local board.
