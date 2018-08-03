June Crawford, chief financial officer for the Copperas Cove Independent School District, described where the district is at financially in a special board meeting Monday, and the ramifications of losing about $12 million in Impact Aid after the 2019-2020 academic year budget.
She also discussed what would happen if the voters do not approve the new tax rate during November’s election.
During the presentation, one thing was made very clear: CCISD’s Impact Aid, which is issued by the federal government to supplement lost property tax revenue from the presence of tax-exempt federal property, would be significantly decreased after the 2019-2020 academic year budget.
CCISD will not have any other major sources of revenue to help alleviate this loss, according to Crawford’s presentation.
Another important point made during the meeting is that several schools in CCISD are in need some big repairs, like making upgrades to security at Copperas Cove High School.
This is a result of recommendations that were made during the recent Governor’s Task Force meetings in Austin, which was created to find ways to make Texas schools safer.
Another school in need of repairs is Fairview/Miss Jewel Elementary School, needing work done to their roof.
Clements Parsons Elementary School and Crossroads High School are in need of repairs to their HVAC Units.
All of these repairs are able to go forward if voters approve the tax rate to be put before them on the November ballot. If the rate does not pass, then these projects could be eliminated.
Property tax rates consist of two parts. The maintenance and operations (M&O) tax rate support the education programs and daily operations of CCISD. It also supports areas such as salaries, instructional supplies and utilities.
The second component, the interest and sinking (I&S) tax rate, pays for bonded district debts, which are voted on and approved by taxpayers. This includes payments that were made for facility construction, and voted on by the taxpayers.
A tax ratification election Sept. 8 is geared to increase the CCISD M&O funds by about $4.1 million. In what is commonly referred to as a “tax swap,” the total tax rate would still equal the present tax rate of $1.22 per $100.
The school board approved a measure July 9 to raise the district M&O rate by 13 cents, up to $1.17 per $100 property valuation.
With that resolution, the board established a legally binding “covenant” — upon voter approval of the rate, the I&S portion of the tax rate will drop from $0.18 to $0.05.
The current M&O tax rate is $1.04 per $100 property valuation. The I&S tax rate is 18 cents per $100 valuation,
The total tax rate is $1.22 per $100 valuation, which would remain unchanged by any tax swap.
If the measure fails at the polls, then CCISD would need to consider a huge reduction of budget expenditures that could be made for fiscal year 2019, according to Monday’s presentation.
In addition to capital improvement projects compromised, fees may be instituted for summer school programs that are not state-mandated programs. A possible removal of high school dual credit courses and fees for extracurricular activities were also discussed.
Furthermore, CCISD might see reductions in personnel for a projected higher clas size.
CCISD President Joan Manning said, “The tax rate election (TRE) is very important, I can not emphasize it enough. We are going to put the information out, and the voters have to decide on their own what they feel about it. If this measure does not pass, than we will have to make drastic cuts. I want the voters to understand that when they read the ballot, it is going to look like our taxes will go up, but it will not.”
In other business, the board approved the 2018-2019 Student Code of Conduct. More information is needed before the 2018-2019 Student Handbook, and the 2018-2019 Employee Handbook can be approved.
