There was a party Tuesday inside Lea Ledger Auditorium at Copperas Cove High School, but with hundreds of guests, it was anything but average.
Hundreds of employees gathered in one setting for the Copperas Cove Independent School District’s annual convocation.
Teachers vital to student success, faculty charged with cleaning and organizing facilities and those who prepare meals for students were all present under one roof.
The theme for this year’s convocation was “I Teach Kids,” and during the show, teachers and staff performed skits aimed at learning.
For example, one skit was about learning how a bill becomes a law, and another skit outlined how to structure a sentence.
CCISD board of trustees President Joan Manning performed in one of the skits and later gave a speech.
“The most important part of convocation is for you all to realize just how influential you are to each student in your classroom,” Manning said. “They are looking to you for love, care, and guidance. Be the teacher they will love and remember. God bless you, and have a great year.”
Every year, it is customary for Superintendent Joe Burns to provide a few words of wisdom for the upcoming school year, and this year was no exception.
The final person to speak was Josh Shipp, a motivational speaker from Oklahoma City, who had a difficult life moving from one foster home to another for most of his young life.
The message he conveyed was he finally found two parents who loved him, accepted him and did not quit on him.
“These students need someone who will care about them, and who will never quit on them,” Shipp said.
Nathan Reding has taught physical education for kindergarten through fifth grade at Clements/Parsons Elementary School for the past three years.
“I am excited to get the year started,” he said.
Copperas Cove ISD began its school year Wednesday.
