Regardless of rain or shine, soaring temperatures or those below freezing, Jim Welling makes his way from school to school and administrative buildings transporting mail, water, furniture and any other items that must be transported within the district.
Wellng is the Copperas Cove Independent School District district courier and surplus clerk.
His supervisor, Melissa Bryan, CCISD director of child nutrition services and head of warehouse operations, said Welling always ensures his courier tasks are completed and in a timely manner.
“He always does this with a great attitude,” Bryan said. “He always steps in when he is back from his mail route and helps anywhere needed from printing transcripts, moving surplus furniture and even stepping up to help in the child nutrition department when it is short-handed. Jim is not one who complains about any task that he is assigned.”
Through his job, Welling has interaction with every campus and every department within the school district but also with the public.
“He has a positive impact on CCISD staff and operations by keeping deliveries on schedule. But, he also has a positive impact on the community as families come to the warehouse and request transcripts. Jim always takes the time to answer questions and provide great customer service,” Bryan said.
Welling also serves as a great example to warehouse volunteers and students hired for the summer season.
“He is patient with them and always takes his time with explanations even when temperatures are reaching over 100 degrees and it is hot in the warehouse,” Bryan said.
Welling participates in staff and team building events in the child nutrition and warehouse departments including the annual Easter egg decorating contest, 1980s theme day, Hogwarts Day, Pink Out in October, school career day events, United Way luncheons and monthly birthday celebrations.
“Jim is a great part of our team and a big asset for CCISD,” Bryan said.
Welling was selected as the 2018 CCISD Warehouse Employee of the Year. He began his 14th year of work at CCISD this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.