The Copperas Cove Independent School District plans to offer free breakfast to all students during the 2019-2020 school year.
The board of trustees approved the universal breakfast plan at its meeting May 7, according to Copperas Cove ISD spokeswoman Wendy Sledd.
According to an estimate submitted to the trustees, the school district will have to cover $86,920 in lost revenue to begin serving universal breakfast. The CCISD will apply for reimbursement based on students’ eligibility for free or reduced price meals.
Melissa Bryan, the director of the Copperas Cove ISD’s Child Nutrition Services department, supported the plan for universal breakfast. Bryan told Deputy Superintendent Rick Kirkpatrick in a memo that giving all children access to a free breakfast would “make a big impact on the families in our community while making sure that each child begins their day with a well-balanced breakfast.”
The school district will also keep lunch prices the same next year. Elementary school prices are $2.50 for a full lunch, go up to $2.70 at the junior high school and rise to %2.80 at the high school. Reduced price lunches at all locations are set at 40 cents.
The board of trustees also approved the Summer Meal Program on May 7. The summer program will serve free breakfast and lunch to students in June and July. Six schools will serve meals in June, while four schools will continue to serve meals in July. Sledd said the school district will serve over 20,000 meals during the two-month program.
More information on applying for the Summer Meal Program is available on the Copperas Cove ISD website in the child nutrition section.
