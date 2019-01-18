Retired Army Lt. Col. Scott Robinson and Joe Fugitt established Centex Vocational last spring.
Robinson is known for his nonprofit Camp Cowboy and Fugitt owns a local Bush’s Chicken. The two opened CenTex to impact the community.
The trade school provides eligible students with quality training for an in-demand career, according to the owners.
CenTex offers five-month certification programs for commercial refrigeration and heating, ventilation and air conditioning certification.
The trade school offers hands-on day and evening classes.
“A lot of students do not have the resources to go out there and buy tools. A lot of employers require that you have tools,” said Dolores T. Dominguez, CenTex’s campus director.
“They (Robinson and Fugitt) are making less, but they wanted to make sure everyone got all this, including the certification,” Dominguez said.
The facility has four classrooms. A lab is connected to the fourth classroom. The campus director’s office and finance office are on-site.
Employees Dominguez, BJ Wordinger and Danzel Lewis strive to help low income workers, veterans and displaced workers, according to the school.
“BJ has over 20 years of experience and a degree in engineering and teaching. Danzel is an Army veteran that graduated from school not too long ago. He is learning as for as the teaching part from BJ, but he has everything down pat,” Dominguez said.
Since CenTex helps displaced and laid-off workers, staff help find temporary employment for students in need.
“If they are not working while they are coming to school, we will work with them to find something while they are coming to school,” Dominguez said.
Near the end of the course, students prepare to enter the workforce.
“We start working with our students about a month before graduation. We help them with their resume, we go over how to interview, and we set up interviews for them. Our goal is for them to be employed by the time they graduate,” Dominguez said.
“We want to make sure they have a job when they finish. We have 32 employers already in our database that are ready to higher our graduates,” Dominguez said.
Graduates receive a CenTex diploma and Environmental Protection Agency certification, which ensures all students are following the Federal Clean Air Act.
EPA Certifications are good for two years and make students extremely marketable.
Potential students are encouraged to meet the staff and tour the campus at 304 Cove Terrace Shopping Center.
CenTex is approved and regulated by the Texas Workforce Commission, Career Schools and Colleges, Austin.
For now, the trade school is unable to accept Federal Financial Aid or Post 9/11 G.I. Bill. The school is less than 2 years old.
Interested applicants can go to centexvocational.com for more information.
Businesses interested in allowing students to come to their business for field training can contact Dominguez at s5341director@centexvoc.com and 254-577-5828.
