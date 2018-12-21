Monday marked the statewide deadline for local governments to announce the filing period for open seats on the May 4 ballot — and there are a number of positions that will be up for grabs.
The filing period for the May 4 election is Jan. 15 to Feb. 16.
Here’s a roundup of the major local races that will be decided in May that are listed on area government websites.
Central Texas College board of trustees
- Place 5: Brenda Coley, of Killeen, term ends 2019. She filled unexpired term of Scott Isdale and will have to run in 2021
- Place 3: Joe Burns, of Copperas Cove, term ends 2019.
- Place 1: Chairman Jimmy Towers, of Killeen, term ends 2019.
- Place 2: Vice chair Mari Meyer, of Harker Heights, term ends 2019.
Lampasas City Council
- Mayor: incumbent Misti Talbert
- Place 1: incumbent Delana Toups
- Place 2: incumbent Robert McCauley
- Place 6: incumbent T.J. Monroe
- Lampasas ISD board of trustees
- Place 4: incumbent Kirk Whitehead
- Place 5: incumbent David Millican
The Herald will be covering the elections and asks candidates to send their photo and contact information to the paper when they file for office.
The email is news@kdhnews.com and put ELECTION 2019 CANDIDATE in the subject field of the email.
