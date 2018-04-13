On April 5, Hill Country Rehabilitation and Nursing Home was recognized as the Business of the Month.
The Chamber of Commerce presented staff of the facility with a banner, while residents applauded.
Chamber ambassador Laura Jordan praised Hill Country Rehab for being available whenever the community needs space for an activity.
“They’ve got their community,” Jordan said. “They like to get the rest of the community involved with their community.”
Milo Parsons, Hill Country Rehab’s administrator, was excited to receive the honor. “We like to tie into the local community and help out whenever we’re needed.”
Cupcakes made specially for the occasion by chamber ambassador Janet Johnston, which featured the “Business of the Month” logo, were part of the reception following the ceremony.
