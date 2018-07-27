Both Copperas Cove and Killeen Chambers of Commerce welcomed Cloud Real Estate back into town July 20 in a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The new office, which officially opened June 23, is at 307 W. Business 190 and replaces a former Cove office, which was closed in 1983 in order to consolidate with Cloud Real Estate in Killeen.
Cloud Real Estate, established in Central Texas since 1908, is a family-run property company that also serves Killeen, Harker Heights and Belton.
Kellie Bacon with Cloud Real Estate said the decision to return to Cove allows their several tenants easier access. The purchase of the building next to Soggy Doggies allowed Cloud Real Estate to achieve that goal.
“It was for business expansion,” Bacon said. “We do a lot of sales in Copperas Cove, and have lots of rentals there. We decided it would be better for both us and clients, especially to save clients a trip to Killeen.”
A celebration of Cloud Real Estate’s 110th anniversary will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Central Texas Homebuilders’ Association at 445 E. Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights.
Cloud Real Estate in Cove is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday..
Call 254-547-3311 for more information.
