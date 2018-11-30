The Christian House of Prayer in Killeen announced Bishop Nathaniel Holcomb, the founder and longtime pastor, died Tuesday at the age of 66.
On its Facebook page Tuesday evening, the church posted a photo of Holcomb with a statement on his passing.
“Our Beloved Apostle, Bishop and Pastor Nate Holcomb received his promotion this afternoon and is now in the presence of the Lord,” the post read.
The congregation was initially housed in a small storefront space in Copperas Cove but broke ground for the current church, with a 2,000-seat sanctuary, on Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen in late 1999. The new church opened in October 2001.
The church serves as the parent organization for The Refuge Corporation in Copperas Cove — a community awareness and assistance service — and also sponsors Camp Victory for children each year.
Holcomb started the church in 1981 with an original membership of 13 people. The church is now one of the largest ministries in the Central Texas area.
Many pastors and ministers in the United States and abroad have adopted Bishop Holcomb and his wife, Valerie, as their bishop, according to the CHOP website.
The Christian House of Prayer ministries spans the United States and Europe, it reads.
“Apostle Nate fought a good fight and he finished his course on this side,” said Bishop LaDell Thomas Jr., with Cathedral of Deliverance and Praise in Harker Heights, in a post. “He will be greatly missed but never forgotten.”
Holcomb was born and raised in Philadelphia. He arrived at Fort Hood in January 1980 and “immediately began a Bible study that took roots and blossomed in the first week,” according to the pastor’s biography on the church’s website.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Cathedral of the Central Texas Christian House of Prayer, 3300 E. Stan Schlueter Loop. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Dec. 6, at the church.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of Holcomb’s funeral arrangements. The family will be having a private burial.
