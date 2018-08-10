On Sunday afternoon, there was a line filled with children and parents extending out of Grace United Methodist Church in Copperas Cove, wrapping around the building and trailing down the block.
Church services had ended about noon, but people were still lining up at 12:30 p.m. Everyone was there for the eighth annual Back to School Buzz.
“When families come in we have them sit in the sanctuary and we give the children a ticket based on what grade they are going in to,” event volunteer Jodi Carpenter said. “Then they go through the line and hand their ticket over and receive a bag of school supplies. Then they can head outside for activities.”
The church had a large number of bags full of school supplies to give away, but an even larger number of people showed up to participate in the event.
“We had 540 bags of school supplies to give away this year, and there is no questions we are going to give all of the bags away,” event organizer Crystal Crowder said. “We had people lined up outside the church waiting for the event to start at 12:30 p.m. so people were lining up in the heat to get this service.”
The event featured free school supplies for prekindergarten through 12th-grade students on a first-come, first-served basis, free food and multiple giveaways. In order to receive school supplies, the church required the child receiving the supplies was at the event.
The families did not have to be from Copperas Cove; Crowder said they provided supplies to anyone in the Central Texas area.
“The need for this type of event is there and this has grown exponentially over the years,” Crowder said. “We also want to get the community involved, and we have a lot of different organizations outside for the families to see after they get their supplies.”
Hundreds of families attended the event (which lasted until 6 p.m.), and the 540 bags of school supplies were handed out in the first 45 minutes. Parents and soon-to-be-students alike were thankful for the jump-start on back-to-school shopping.
“We actually just moved here to Copperas Cove on Wednesday, so this is really helpful,” Suzanne Hernandez said. Hernandez was at the event with her two sons, Sean, 12, and Liam, 6. “The boys actually just finished getting registered for school.”
After receiving school supplies, families were invited outside for a free hot dog, chips and drinks, as well activities and giveaways.
There were 175 backpacks raffled off as door prizes during the event, and there was a large selection of free children’s books that families could look over and select from.
Multiple local organizations set up booths at the event, as well. Everyone from the Boy Scouts of America to AWARE Central Texas — a child abuse and family abuse prevention organization — had information to share with visiting families.
“This is the first time we have participated in this event, and it’s because my parents go to this church and know Crystal, and they asked if we would like to help out and we said ‘Sure,’” AWARE Central Texas intern Lucy Crouch said. “We are happy to be able to help those who do need it, and I think we have been able to provide a lot of resources to people that may need it.”
The families attending the event seemed to be enjoying the festivities, and many were thankful for the support from the community.
“I still have a few supplies left that I will need to get them, but this has been a huge help,” Hernandez said. “This event is awesome.”
Grace United Methodist Church is at 101 W. Avenue F in Copperas Cove.
