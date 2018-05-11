After 10 weeks of gathering to learn about police work, participants in the Citizens Police Academy graduated during a special ceremony at the Civic Center on May 4.
“The goal of the program is to forge stronger communication between the citizens and the police,” said Sgt. Kevin Miller, Cove police spokesman and facilitator of the academy. “Unfortunately, a lot of contacts with our citizens is in an enforcement capacity.”
Class members were able to participate in mock traffic stops, criminal investigations and narcotic searches, according to Miller.
Other county and city agencies assisted in teaching the classes, including the Coryell County district attorney, the crime victim’s office and the juvenile probation office. Animal Control and Code Enforcement personnel also shared their knowledge with the academy.
“The class offers a glimpse into day-to-day operations and educated the class members on the ‘why’ when an officer does something in a certain way,” Miller said.
More than 600 people have participated in the academy since it started in 1997, according to Miller. The graduates received a certificate during the graduation ceremony, along with recognition for their perseverance in completing the class.
Edith Freyer, who signed up for the academy for the second time, was glad to have the chance to learn what’s new with police procedures and technology.
She also praised Miller. “He did a great job explaining everything.”
