Copperas Cove residents can look forward to a free health fair.
The city, together with Star Group-Veterans Helping Veterans will host the fair from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 15 at the Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B.
Residents can attend and receive information and services for high blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes, dental health, child care protection, pregnancy, post-traumatic stress disorder and infant care.
Those who attend will also be able to donate blood, receive chair massages, learn about WIC, disability claims, be screened for vision and cancer. Free flu shots will also be offered.
Contact Jonathan Haywood at 254-681-8025 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.