The city utilities department and Fathom, the city’s third-party water supplier, experienced a network outage beginning Tuesday afternoon, according to a statement from city officials.
The outage impacted the call center’s toll-free number and Interactive Voice Response system (IVR).
“The issue was isolated and Fathom maintained active engagement with the provider to resolve the situation. As of approximately 10:30 a.m. this morning, we have been notified that all services have been restored,” a press release reads.
The outage comes in a time when complaints with the Phoenix-based company have piled up.
“Y’all need to apologize for the inconvenience of having to deal with this company in the first place,” said Jeffrey McBride on social media “Bad call on the ‘municipal government’ for going into a partnership with this company.”
The city’s Facebook account replied to negative comments, writing “sorry folks, things happen.”
“City Admin and PD phone lines experience occasional local interruptions as well but that never seems to bother anyone,” the comment reads. “Mention Utilities and/or FATHOM and here come the negative comments…”
Tuesday night, during the city’s regularly scheduled council meeting, Councilman James Pierce Jr. expressed his own difficulties with the company. He was joined by several other councilmen who urged Interim City Manager Ryan Haverlah for future agenda items addressing the city’s agreement with Fathom.
Customers may once again contact Customer Care at (844)685-6349 or access the website at: https://copperascovetx.gwfathom.com. We apologize for any inconveniences this interruption caused our customers.
Questions or concerns may be directed to Customer Care by calling (844)685-6349 or sending an email to: copperascove.support@gwfathom.com.
