Vote tallies were finalized Tuesday as the City Council canvassed the results of the mayoral runoff race.
Mayor Frank Seffrood defeated challenger Azeita Taylor. According to numbers provided by the city, Seffrood received a total of 588 votes. Taylor gained 523 votes.
Seffrood has been unavailable for comment since the runoff election.
The rest of the night concluded quickly for council members who met in closed session to deliberate an economic development negotiation referred to as “Project Etch.”
No further details on the negotiation have yet been released to the public.
After the closed session, the council resumed open session, but took no action.
