City Park will soon feature new parking lots as part of a multiphase project being carried out throughout the year, according to city officials.
Construction work on the new parking lots is part of a multimillion-dollar project that began Feb. 1.
Work is expected to last through 2021.
Contractors will perform final grading and place topsoil at City Park before mobilizing equipment to South Park to begin the next project, according to Joe Brown, director of Parks and Recreation and deputy city manager.
A schedule for work at South Park will be established once City Park is completed.
Work at South Park will feature two new parking lots near the pool and soccer fields, with another by the park’s playground on Dennis Street.
Electrical distribution boxes will be established in the middle of the large City Park parking lot for various types of vendors to use, according to Brown.
Trees will be planted and sod will be established too.
“This area will serve as a staging area for vendors at various events throughout the year,” Brown said. “We will gate-keep the traffic in this area, maintaining the space and usage of electrical distribution boxes.”
Once South Park is finished, work on the Ogletree Gap parking lot will start.
Monument signs are currently being established at the various locations, and will soon be lettered with each park’s logo, name of the park and the address to the park.
