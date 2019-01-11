The city will hold a special election in the near future to fill the role of mayor.
With the death of Mayor Frank Seffrood, who died at age 79 nearly two weeks after winning a runoff election against Azeita Taylor, the City Charter calls for the special election.
City staff will work with the city attorney to bring an item forward for council review in the near future, according to city spokesman Kevin Keller.
Interim City Manager Ryan Haverlah said Jan. 3 the item could come this week.
“Our City Charter outlines filling vacancies and specifically states in this instance that it shall be done by way of a special election,” Keller said in an email.
Until a new mayor is elected, Mayor Pro Tem Dan Yancey is handling mayoral roles during meetings.
