The city’s Wellness Committee is hosting a Baylor Scott & White Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday inside the police department community room at 302 E. Avenue E.
It will be the first city-coordinated blood drive, according to city spokesman Kevin Keller.
Last year, the city wanted to host a mobile blood drive using a bus, but complications arose with the vehicle.
All blood donors will receive a voucher for a free pint of Blue Bell ice cream, and a free pair of stars and stripes sunglasses.
The drive allows city employees to receive “incentives” in a wellness program under their Humana insurance.
They will be able to arrive early in the morning and to earn points toward various incentives, Keller said.
The event is also open to the public.
Residents wishing to donate can do so by contacting police Chief Eddie Wilson, who is the chairman of the Wellness Committee.
Contact Wilson at ewilson@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-8222, ext. 6955, to reserve a spot’
Donors will also be able to register at the event.
Questions or concerns should be directed to Keller at kkeller@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-4221, ext. 6243.
