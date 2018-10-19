The Chamber of Commerce and Copperas Cove Leader Press hosted the fourth Coffee & Commerce on Oct. 12.
Attendees met at Leader Press’s office at 2210 E. Business U.S. Highway, 190 Suite 1 for Shipley’s doughnuts, coffee from Fresh Pressed Coffee Company and a free issue of the newspaper.
The Chamber of Commerce facilitates numerous evening networking events for the community. Because some business owners are unable to attend, the chamber saw a need for a morning networking event.
Amy’s Attic held the first Coffee & Commerce on Friday the 13th. Since July, attendance has grown by five to 10 people a month.
October’s host, David Morris, asked attendees to give 30-second commercials about their business. Then, Ira Brand of All State gave a basic discussion on business insurance.
“In general, insurance is not something people like to talk about. It’s not fancy or sexy. It’s basically things that you needed but you don’t want it,” Brand said. “Small businesses are very susceptible to lawsuits.”
Business insurance helps owners pay lawsuits without putting them out of business, Brand said. He focused on general liability, workers’ compensation and product liability. After an informal discussion, attendees mingled and exchanged business cards.
At the end of the event, three attendees won door prizes. Business cards were drawn from a basket.
Trae Cunningham and JC Stubbs received coffee from Fresh Pressed Coffee. Christine Hayward, an independent beauty consultant, won a gift certificate for a quarter page ad in the Leader Press.
“I’m using it for Mary Kay’s $20,000 grants and a little bit of the ad space to promote my business. … Money is there. You just have to ask for it,” Hayward said.
Annually, the Mary Kay Foundation gives out $20,000 in domestic violence shelter grants to 150 shelters nationwide. Shelters must apply between Jan. 15 and April 30. In 2018, 10 Texas cities received a grant.
For more information, go to www.copperascove.com or http://facebook.com/CopperasCoveChamber/.
