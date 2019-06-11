COPPERAS COVE — The Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors are hoping that Saturday’s turnout at their garage sale event is a sign of good things to come.
About two dozen vendors came to the Cove Terrace Shopping Center to try to get rid of older household items or show off their creative skills.
“I know in the past they did it twice a year,” said Laura Jordan, the chairwoman of the chamber’s Ambassador program. “We were supposed to have done it back in April, but we had serious storms...so we ended up cancelling.
It ended up being the right thing because we doubled the people (this time).”
Jordan hoped that even more vendors would come to the next garage sale, now that it’s been reestablished. The money raised by renting out spaces for the garage sale helps to pay for Ambassador programs such as quarterly bingo games and welcome baskets for new businesses.
Jordan said the Ambassadors are also working to fund a scholarship that would go to a deserving student that plans to stay in the area and study a trade at a local college.
Debby Weaver was one of the vendors who came out on a warm and humid Saturday in hopes of selling a few things. In her case, those things turned out to be “Star Wars” collectibles. She estimates that, at one time, her son owned $20,000 worth of “Star Wars” merchandise.
“It’s a collection that started with my son and that’s ending with me. He was a real big ‘Star Wars’ fan. We used to tease people and tell them that the first time he saw ‘Star Wars’ was in utero.”
Weaver was writing prices on tags as the merchandise came out of totes and boxes in her designated space at the Cove Terrace Shopping Center. “A lot of the stuff that’s here you won’t find anywhere else,” Weaver said. “I’ve had a hard time finding prices for it in the collectors guides because some of it is so unique.”
Cathy Racicot and Sandra O’Brien of Killeen were more interested in glassware and other items available at the vendor booths.
“Just say garage sale and we’re here,” Racicot said after putting her purchases in their car.
“Other people’s trash is our treasure,” O’Brien added as they walked back toward the other vendors looking for more deals.
