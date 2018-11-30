It’s easier than ever for any resident of Copperas Cove to buy properties, city blocks and even trade them in for keys to the city — all from the comfort of the living room.
Monopoly-inspired Copperas Cove-Opoly is available for purchase at Walmart. The game, created by company Late for the Sky in Cincinnati, creates a multitude of board games with a Monopoly theme based on cities, schools and more.
Copperas Cove-Opoly players can choose to rent and buy property in the city, playing as either a dog, boot, smile, pretzel, hand or a heart.
“It’s full of outdoor adventure, family attractions, rich traditions and of course. ... Topsey Exotic Ranch — a little something for everyone! Looking for a fun way to experience the City of Five Hills?” a description of the board game reads.
Players find themselves in a traffic jam instead of going to jail. That or they get hit with a $75 parking fine.
The game, retailing at $24.95, can be purchased at Walmart or online at https://bit.ly/2E0W0vy.
