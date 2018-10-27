The city of Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation hosted its tenth town hall meeting Wednesday at the Copperas Cove Civic Center to inform and discuss upcoming projects being undertaken by the city’s parks and recreation division.
“There are currently eight parks here in Cove, and we are aiming to update them all and have them fully functional by 2023,” said Joe Brown, parks and recreation director/deputy city manager. “The City will benefit from the upgrades.”
Inclement weather did not stop a handful of residents from seeing what was being introduced. Residents streamed the town hall via Facebook Live and asked questions.
The updates to the eight parks include longer routes for residents to walk, better parking lots at the parks, better bathrooms and workout equipment along with a few selected trails.
Brown told residents via Facebook and those in attendance that construction of the new bathrooms will begin by the end of December to January, and within four to six months, the bathrooms will be completed.
“I can’t look you in the eye and say that I’m going to spend $5,000 out of our operating budget to repair that bathroom,” Brown said. “We’re going to cap the utilities and bulldoze those facilities so as to get ready to put up new facilities.”
The funding for the park improvements from 2017 to 2021 is estimated to cost $4,016,393 in total. The improvements will be conducted in five separate phases. Currently, the City of Copperas Cove is in phase two, which is slated to cost $378,029.
In the Town Hall meeting, the aquatic EOS financial report was revealed, the golf course cart path restoration and Ogletree Gap park were discussed at length.
“What’s happening here today is a necessary part of the community,” said Mayor Frank Seffrood. “The more I know what’s going on, the better I can answer someone else’s question.”
Certificates of obligation have been earmarked from 2017 to 2021. However, there is no guarantee the city council will approve.
Brown stressed the importance of drafting and getting a parks master plan adopted.
The next town hall meeting will be held Jan. 30, 2019, and will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Copperas Cove Civic Center.
