Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation will be holding a town hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Copperas Cove Civic Center.
The quarterly meeting will be focused on capital improvement related to city parks and the city golf course.
The city is in the process of putting together its first ever comprehensive Parks Master Plan, which will aim to directly and indirectly improve the quality of life for Copperas Cove residents.
Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation Director Joe Brown said the Master Plan is a natural outgrowth of working on capital improvement projects connected to the parks.
“The Parks CIP (Capital Improvement Plan) that covers 2017 to 2021..these are largely the only parks improvements that have been done in quite some time,” Brown said. “(Along) with creating the Parks five year CIP, we wanted to absolutely create and develop a parks master plan, which will serve the city as a road map for years to come (and ensure) that capital dollars are allocated for park infrastructure.”
The city created a Parks Needs Assessment in 2011 that showed the need for a master plan. But that assessment was not utilized after it was written. In 2018, Parks and Recreation moved forward with creating a master plan by hiring BSP Engineers.
Brown said it is vital that Copperas Cove residents give their feedback to help shape the Parks Master Plan.
“This process is all geared towards their input,” Brown said. “(It’s) absolutely critical that (residents) participate through the surveys and the town hall meetings geared towards this concept.”
The survey is available online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CoveMasterParkPlan.
Paper copies of the survey can also be picked up at the City Secretary’s Office, the Copperas Cove Civic Center, the Copperas Cove Library, the Copperas Cove Technology Center and the Hills of Cove Golf Course.
Comments will be accepted through May 8, in hopes of finishing the plan by the end of this year.
Those who cannot attend the town hall meeting in person can watch it live on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
Questions about the survey should be directed to Joe Brown, Director of Parks & Recreation, at jbrown@copperascovetx.gov or 254-542-2719.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.