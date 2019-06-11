About two dozen people joined the Copperas Cove Noon Rotary Club and several special guests last weekend to dedicate three pavilions the club has donated to the city.
The ceremony was held Saturday morning at the large pavilion built inside the fence at the City Park pool. Rotary Club Secretary Norm Mitchell said before the event the club decided to hold one ceremony to dedicate all three pavilions rather than holding them separately.
Mitchell said club agreed to donate the material for the two newest pavilions after being approached by Copperas Cove City Councilman Kirby Lack about two years ago.
It took a while for the two newest pavilions to be built, Mitchell said, as bad weather and other problems kept delaying the construction. As the pavilions approached completion, the Rotary Club decided to honor three of its members by dedicating a pavilion to each one.
During the ceremony, Mitchell said the event was “very humbling” for him.
“The thing I’m most proud of is who we get to dedicated these buildings to,” Mitchell said.
The new pavilion at the City Park pool was dedicated to the club’s oldest member, Woody Shemwell, who is 96.
Mitchell called Shemwell “a treasure” and said that Shemwell’s name would remain on the pavilion “forever.”
Shemwell asked to speak to the crowd and told those under the pavilion he was touched.
“Who could ask for better people,” Shemwell said. “Thank you so very much for the honor.”
The crowd clapped loudly for Shemwell, as they did when April Fitzgerald was introduced.
A new pavilion at South Park was dedicated to Fitzgerald, the club’s first female Rotarian and first female president.
Mitchell said Fitzgerald continues to be very active, running the club’s foundation, and added they “couldn’t do it without her.”
The final person honored “embodies everything about Rotary,” Mitchell said. The club dedicated the pavilion located near the entrance of City Park to Bill Worrell.
Mitchell called Worrell “an encyclopedia of Rotary who loves to share that knowledge.
“He’s the most unselfish person I know,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell said plaques with the name of each honoree will be placed on the pavilions in each location.
