More than 400 Copperas Cove seniors graduated last Saturday in a ceremony that was so crowded that friends and family of the graduates were forced to sit in the aisles of the Bell County Expo Center. The 466 graduates were filled with excitement as they prepared to begin the next stage of life.
This year’s salutatorian, Abdiel Hernandez-Lopez, thanked several people in his speech and gave advice to his classmates. “Be respectful and most importantly bring people together. Do not divide them.” Abdiel wants to become an aerospace engineer and will be training with NASA this summer.
This year’s valedictorian, Noah Gonzales, also thanked several people in his speech and told his peers that hardships are going to happen in life. “One must have hardship to become an organized, structured and graceful person.”
Speakers remembered former classmate Cameron Raine, who died in 2016. Hernandez-Lopez said in his speech, “I dedicate this speech to our forever classmate Cameron Raine, whose infectious joy, high spirit and love for life will stick with us beyond graduation and for the rest of our lives.”
Another common theme amongst the students was the appreciation for their principal, Miguel Timarky. Timarky has been with these graduates all four years, but this was his last year as Copperas Cove principal. To honor Timarky the students decorated a jar with the saying “Returning all the marbles you lost throughout the year,” and, as the students received their diplomas they handed Timarky a marble to put in the jar. This was to represent a going away gift from the graduating class and a thank you for all the support they received throughout the year.
This year’s graduating class has 23 students going into the armed forces, and over 20 athletes who have signed letters of commitment to play college sports in schools across the nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.