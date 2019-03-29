Copperas Cove turned 140 years old on Monday and city officials celebrated with pride.
The event was held at the City Library; more than 150 people gathered and sang Happy Birthday to its adoring city.
According to Kevin Keller, the city’s public information officer, this was the first time in 35 years a standalone party was held.
“We usually tie this in with the State of the City Address. We separated the two this year as it is a big birthday,” Keller said.
The bash had guest attendees representing the county and state including Coryell County Judge Roger Miller and Don Douglas, field representative for Texas 25th District Congressman Roger Williams.
Mayor Pro Tem Dan Yancey read this year’s proclamation and cut the birthday cake.
Longtime Cove resident and historian Linda Ledger presented the audience a brief history of the city, founded on March 25, 1879 as a ranching and farming community.
The history of Copperas Cove dates back 1879 when the developing cattle industry cut through Central Texas with the Chisholm Trail.
Cove was named through residents who petitioned for a post office. The descriptive “Copperas” was later added to reflect the mineral taste of the spring water.
According to the book “Copperas Cove, City of Five Hills — A Centennial History” by Jerry K. Smith, the first residents’ application for a post office was approved on March 25, 1879, which is hailed as the city’s birthday. Marsden Ogletree became the first postmaster; he is remembered through Ogletree Gap Park.
“We don’t have a museum nor any history books in our local library. Let’s take pride in our city through continuing the spirit of Cove for years to come,” Ledger, 75, said.
The current population is approximately 34,787 as of January 2019.
