“It’s not just about being in the spotlight, it’s about helping out in your community,” competitor Carleigh Ross said about the Five Hills Scholarship Pageant.
The sixth annual Copperas Cove Five Hills Scholarship Pageant took place Saturday at the Copperas Cove Civic Center.
Thomas Brooks is the father of seven-year-old competitor Calla Covalt. This was Covalt’s first pageant. “She loves team sports but we wanted her to explore other options,” Brooks said. Covalts mother and grandmother both competed in pageants so it is a family affair.
Madonna Schlipp is the grandmother of Gabriella Schlipp who competed in the Junior Miss Five Hills division. “I got her involved in pageantry to help build her confidence,” Madonna said. Gabriella said she likes pageantry because, “I get to pretty myself up.”
Amanda Sawyer is the mom of two competitors and a competitor herself. She competed in the Ms. Five Hills division. Sawyer’s daughter Carleigh Ross won Teen Miss Five Hills last year and her second daughter, Hayley Sawyer, competed and won the Junior Miss Five Hills division. “It’s a major confidence builder,” Amanda said. After winning the Junior Miss Five Hills division Hayley Sawyer said, “It feels awesome. I almost can’t believe it.”
Ross has been competing in pageants since she was a baby. She is now 18 and graduated from high school and in pursuit of a pre-med degree in biology. Ross said. Throughout her years of competing Ross has completed over 1,500 hours of community service. The queens, or the winners of the pageant categories, perform activities like volunteering at pet shelters and do trash cleanups in the local communities, Ross said.
Wendy Sledd is the volunteer director of the Five Hills Scholarship Pageant and she said there were over 130 contestants and they gave away over $80,000 in scholarships. “Copperas Cove used to have a pageant and it died off 18 years ago,” Sledd said. “I am a military spouse so when I come to a community I want to leave it better than I found it.” The Chamber of Commerce of Copperas Cove told Sledd that bringing back the pageant was a great way for her to help the community.
Sledd said, “we as a team achieve amazing things for the community every year.” Five Hills royalty, or the winners of the pageant, complete over 5,000 hours of community service every year, and this year alone they have put $15,000 back into Copperas Cove through their service projects.
Sledd loves working the pageant because, “I get to see great growth in our young people and our adults,” she said.
