Smiles were on the faces of children Saturday who wanted to be part of the Lil’ Rettes, which is the first step in becoming a member of the Copperas Cove High School Copperettes Dance Team.
Each fall, the Copperettes hold the dance clinic, teaching kids kindergarten through the eighth grade a basic dance routine.
These kids will then take what they learned and perform the routine before the Bulldawgs next home football game. The next game is tonight as CCHS takes on Harker Heights.
The clinic was held at the Copperas Cove High School gymnasium.
This is the first year as director for Anconia Parrish-Brooks of the Copperas Cove High School Copperettes, and she was hired this past May and been working with Copperettes since July.
“I have been dancing since I was in the fifth grade. I graduated last fall from Texas State University in San Marcos,” Parrish-Brooks.“We hold this dance clinic once a year in the fall. We perform halftime for the football games, and in the spring the Copperettes will perform for the Copperas Cove High School Basketball games, in the spring.”
She said the turnout for this clinic was very good last year, with nearly 100 attendees.
The clinic ran from 8:30 to noon, and during the clinic, the kids learned a dance routine, and performed it for parents when they came to pick up their kids just before noon.
Erin Paradise is a senior at Copperas Cove High School and is the captain of the Copperettes.
“Having this dance clinic is fun for our future Copperettes as a way of getting in touch with us,” Paradise said. “Many members on this team did Lil’ Rettes when they were younger. We try and make it a fun experience over the course of three and a half hours.”
Kaitlyn Moore is a Copperette, and is a first-year member of the team. She has been dancing since she was 11.
The best part of being a Copperette, she said, is the feeling of being part of a family.
Isabella Garrett is a second year Copperette, and said being a Copperette is about hard work, family and making a lot of friendships,
“A great experience all around,” Garrett said.
