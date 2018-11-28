Four members of the Copperas Cove High School Copperettes got the chance to spend a week in New York City ahead of the 92nd Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Erin Smith, the team’s captain, was joined by Takara Stover, Hadiya Gay and Maraya Buendia after competeing against hundreds of dancers across the nation.
The four Copperettes performed among the Spirit of America dancers during the parade.
District spokeswoman Wendy Sledd said CCHS has never sent four dancers to New York City for Thanksgiving.
This year marks the largest number of Cove dancers sent.
For the audition, the crew had to learn five different routines during a three-day dance camp in August, and then had to perform them before judges with Spirit of America Dance Productions.
“We’re going to live it up,” Buenida said before leaving. “We’re basically going to be spending time exploring the city and seeing all it has to offer.”
Alongside performing on Thanksgiving Day’s biggest parade, the four Copperettes got a tour of the first Macy’s. They also got to see the Rockettes perform at Radio City Music Hall, and took at stop at New York classics like the Statue of Liberty.
Smith said she was thankful for the opportunity, calling it a “once in a lifetime” event for herself and her peers.
