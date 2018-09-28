The Coryell County Commissioners’ Court decided Monday to extend an offer of potential incentives to SpaceX in an effort to entice the company to expand operations into Coryell County.
In return, the court would require SpaceX to maintain a $2 million payroll for Coryell County residents.
“Essentially what we did was put it in place to give them an incentive,” Coryell County Judge John Firth said.
SpaceX has a rocket development facility in McGregor, in McLennan County. According to Firth, the company is looking to expand, and this offer is designed to encourage them to expand operations into Coryell County.
SpaceX has not made an announcement on what expansions may take place.
Sean Pitt, spokesman for SpaceX, declined to comment on the matter.
