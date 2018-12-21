Area representatives and officials threw a surprise retirement party in Gatesville last week for outgoing Coryell County Judge John Firth.
U.S. Congressman Roger Williams, House District 59 Rep. J.D. Sheffield, R-Gatesville, and various Fort Hood officials were among those who attended the party at the Coryell County commissioners building.
Firth was presented special plaques honoring his service.
“It’s been a real honor to serve the citizens of Coryell County for the past 11 and a half years,” Firth said. The judge said like his time working for the Army on Fort Hood, he saw serving as judge as a “great way” to benefit Central Texans.
Firth, who has served in his capacity for more than 11 years, said that following the mantra of serving Fort Hood and the greater Killeen area to be the best it can be serves locals well.
“It’s just been a real honor to serve the citizens of Coryell County,” Firth said.
Firth anticipates wrapping things up by Dec. 31. He will be replaced by Roger Miller, a Gatesville man who served in the Army for 23 years.
