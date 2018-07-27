Central Texas firefighters have had their hands full the past few weeks, and have managed to put out a large fire, according to officials on Wednesday.
Coryell County
The Harmon Road fire near Pidcoke in northwest Coryell County is 100 percent contained after burning through 2,887 acres, said Gary D. Young, Copperas Cove Fire Department deputy fire chief and emergency management coordinator.
“Fire crews will be winding down their response late today,” Young said.
But it’s not over yet.
Fire crews will continue to monitor “the site for any stubborn smoldering fires that may reoccur,” he said.
The fire that erupted Wednesday burned an RV and another vehicle, officials said, previously.
The initial size of the fire was estimated to be about 5,000 acres but officials later changed the area to 2,887 acres after ground level measurements were taken, Young said.
“This incident encompassed assistance from multiple area fire departments as well numerous county departments, emergency managers and several state agencies,” he said. “Meals and drinks were generously supported by our community, various civic groups, businesses and the Red Cross.”
Lampasas County
Fire crews battled three separate wildfires Tuesday in Lampasas County, said Reece Oestreich, Lampasas Fire Department fire chief.
Oestreich said all three fires were preventable.
One blaze that started with a cigarette tossed out of a vehicle along U.S. Highway 190 east of the city was 100 percent contained and burned less than five acres, he said.
Oestreich said winds were directing the blaze toward a subdivision on the outskirts of town, which made it a priority.
Crews would checking the area periodically to make sure it does not re-ignite.
“When we arrived on scene, people in two separate vehicles said they saw a cigarette thrown from a vehicle, starting the fire,” Oestreich said.
The people initially tried to stomp out the fire and a cement truck also stopped to assist but they were unable to get the blaze controlled so they called 911.
Lampasas, Kempner and the Texas A&M Forest Service responded to the fire.
The other two fires on Tuesday were started by unattended burn barrels. Not only is a burn ban in effect, but “the burn barrels didn’t have a screen on top and were surrounded by dead grass,” Oestreich said.
A fire along County Road 1301 was under control after burning around 10 acres and damaging a structure and burning up a motorcycle, Oestreich said.
The Lampasas and Lometa fire departments responded to the fire.
“We left that fire and went to another grass fire on County Road 2640, which was around seven acres in size,” he said. No structures were damaged in that fire, which also was started by an unattended burn barrel.
‘Prevention is key’
Oestreich said the department has worked hard to warn folks about the high fire danger.
“Prevention is the key because conditions are so favorable for wildland fires right now,” Oestreich said. “It doesn’t take long for a small fire to become a big fire.”
He said especially in rural areas, where a fire station can be further down the road than in a city, folks should create a safety barrier around homes.
“Keep your grass short, water it around your house and remove dead shrubbery or trash,” Oestreich said. “That buys us some time because if a structure is threatened, we pull off fighting the fire to protect the structure.”
But most of all, the fires were senseless.
“There’s absolutely no reason to throw a lit cigarette out of moving vehicle. It puts lives in danger, it’s just crazy,” he said.
Oestreich said his firefighters might get a chance to take a breath, with winds laying down and a chance of rain early next week.
