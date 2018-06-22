Coryell Memorial Healthcare System is expanding to provide walk-in urgent care services by opening an urgent care clinic around August to September, the company announced Wednesday.
Located inside Coryell Medical Clinic, Building 2, 1507 West Main St., in Gatesville, patients will be able to see a provider for a range of medical illnesses including colds and flu or injuries such as broken bones, bites and stings, according to a news release.
Patients, which will include adults and children 3 months old and up, have the option for walk-ins—no appointments are necessary. Additionally, both self-pay and insurance are accepted .
The clinic is geared toward treating medical problems considered not life-threatening.
“It was a natural next step for us to add this service through our clinic. Urgent care meets a critical need for health care to be accessible, but also patient-oriented, convenient and cost-effective,” said David Byrom, Coryell Memorial Healthcare System CEO, in a written statement.
Ten new positions were created to staff the urgent care clinic. The new employees are in the process of being hired and trained.
“We expect to be fully functional and seeing patients by late summer,” said Diedra Wuenschel, Coryell Medical Clinic medical director and chief of staff.
To find out more about services at CMHS, go to www.cmhos.org or call 254-865-8251.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.