Candidates in three Coryell County runoff elections are hoping voters turn out May 22 to cast their ballots.
Early voting for those runoffs begins Monday.
The district clerk, county treasurer and county judge races did not have a conclusive winner in the March 6 primary election, so a runoff was required.
The county judge race originally had six candidates. The two facing a runoff are Janice Gray and Roger Miller.
Gray received 1,135 votes or 23.22 percent in the primary and Miller had 1,105 votes or 22.6 percent.
Gray, of Gatesville, is the wife of Texas House District 59 representative J.D. Sheffield. She currently serves as Coryell County district clerk, a position she has held for 19 years. Prior to that, she was court administrator for eight years. She has served on the board for the Texas Association of Counties, and was selected to teach court administration by the Office of Court Administration for the court coordinators and court administrators across the state. She is married with one son and three grandchildren.
Miller served in the Army for 23 years, retiring as a first sergeant in 2013. Before that, he worked in the banking field. He is single and lives in Gatesville.
The district clerk race had four candidates vying for that office. The top two candidates in the runoff election are Jeremy Pruitt and Becky Moore.
Moore achieved 48.55 percent or 2,270 votes in the primary. Pruitt had 24.66 percent or 1,153 votes.
Moore, a Gatesville resident, has spent 20 years working in the county clerk’s office, currently serving as chief deputy county clerk. She ran in 2010 for Coryell County justice of the peace in Precinct 4.
Pruitt is the son of Janice Gray. He is the sales and membership manager for two territories of Air Evac Lifeteam, living in Gatesville. Before his 10 years in management, he served as a firefighter. He studied business at the University of North Texas. He is married with three children.
The third race requiring a runoff is county treasurer. Three candidates ran in the March 6 primary.
Randi McFarlin received 1,749 votes, or 38.04 percent of the primary total. Cindy Hitt came in a close second, with 35.82 percent, or 1,647 votes.
They will face off in the May 22 election.
McFarlin, of Jonesboro, has served as the assistant county auditor-payroll for Coryell County since 2015. She works with the county treasurer on a daily basis. She graduated from Jonesboro High School and received her bachelor’s degree in marketing from Tarleton State University. She is a lifelong Coryell County resident and is single.
Hitt graduated from Gatesville High School and Texas State University before going to work in California. She returned to Gatesville in 1993, and works in the Gatesville Independent School District as a family and consumer science and personal finance teacher, and with special education.
Voters can cast early ballots at the Coryell County Justice Center, 210 S. First St., in Copperas Cove, and the Gatesville Main Street Annex, 801 E. Leon Str
Hours for early voting are:
- May 14, 16, 17, 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- May 15 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
On May 22, voters can go to the polls from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
