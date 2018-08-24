Pending official approval, the controversial U.S. Business Highway 190 plan may have a new look to it.
A split vote by the City Council on Tuesday night authorized the interim city manager to suggest changes. Councilmen ultimately voted 4-3 to allow a letter to be sent to the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Texas Department of Transportation.
David Morris, Marc Payne, Dan Yancey and Kirby Lack voted in favor of the measure. James Pierce Jr., Jay Manning and Charlie Youngs voted against the measure.
The Technology Center hummed with disdain after the vote as many residents expressed desire for the city to completely drop the project.
The original plan proposes a lane reduction from Constitution Drive to Avenue D, down from three lanes to two lanes in each direction.
Revisions to be submitted include no lane reductions, but at the cost of a narrower sidewalk.
A raised median remains in the revised plan, which residents fear will inhibit accessibility to businesses along the highway.
If engineers officially approve the changes in September, council will vote on whether to spend an additional $72,000 on the design of the Business 190 plan, according to Haverlah.
The city has already spent $518,975 on the highway’s design.
Haverlah said engineers with KTMPO and TxDOT have expressed preliminary approval.
“At this point, council is not authorizing the changes,” Haverlah said. “If KTMPO approves the changes, then there is an implied authorization to the changes.”
Councilmen still have the opportunity to back out entirely from the project on Oct. 2, when a vote will be recorded on whether to continue or proceed with the project.
Those attending Tuesday night’s council meeting also decried FATHOM, the city’s third-party water supplier. FATHOM measures usage and bills customers.
A FATHOM representative showcased a new customer interface for payment and water usage as part of Tuesday night’s business.
Complaints from residents ranged from water being cut off in spite of bills being paid to overall poor customer service.
“Is this how a corporation is going to treat us?” said resident John Rose, among others. “If so, I don’t agree with it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.