The Business 190 Improvement Project has been the subject of much debate for years.
On Monday, the City Council held a special meeting to discuss progress on the project and get a first look at the schematics, or preliminary designs.
Ryan Haverlah, interim city manager, and Anthony Beach, BSP Engineer planner, presented plans for 1.2 miles of the roadway, covering the distance from Avenue D to Constitution Drive.
Haverlah’s presentation focused on the project’s history, funding and safety issues.
The Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization awarded the city $8 million toward improvements to Business 190.
The Texas Department of Transportation will cover $2 million. If the final estimate goes over $10 million, the city would be liable for the excess costs.
The current plan reduces the number of lanes along Business 190 from three in both directions to two. The center turn lane would be eliminated, with medians put in place and turn lanes at certain points. Sidewalks and bike lanes would be included in the project.
Haverlah provided 2017 accident statistics for the business district, as well as photographs of accidents and pedestrians. Engineers from BSP used this information, along with current access points, turning movements, and personal motorized transportation, to create the proposed urbanization plan.
The presentation and proposed plan lacked feedback from tractor-trailer drivers. A major concern is that 18-wheelers cannot safely make left turns in a two-lane business district.
Councilman Marc Payne encouraged local trucking schools to send representatives to the public hearing on the Busniess 190 Improvement Plan at 5:30 p.m. May 31.
Both Haverlah and Beach insisted two lanes with controlled turning movements are the safest options for the city. Several in attendance disagreed.
“I think it’s a waste of $10 million,” said Roger Wilson. “Limited U-turns will create more traffic. It’ll get worse when TxDOT pours concrete on the street.”
“I make left turns on this road three times a day,” said Jesse Endicott, who is a local business owner driving a 30-foot car hauler. He frequently uses the turning lanes with two cars on his hauler. He added that 45-foot-long medians will disrupt his business.
Others present at the special meeting supported the plan.
“I think we need it. I think it will keep the community good looking and safe,” said Rick Ott.
“Progress like this is important. I’m afraid if we turn the money down that we won’t get it back,” said Tara Travis. “We need bike routes to attract young people.”
KTMPO and TxDOT funds are only approved for the Business 190 project. If the City Council turns down the plan, KTMPO will take the money back and award the funds to another community.
“There is no policy saying that we won’t receive future funding if the project is rejected,” said Haverlah. He made a point of reminding council members that the city commissioned a working group for Business 190. The council then reviewed and agreed with the working group’s recommendation before KTMPO and TxDOT allocated funds. Representatives of KTMPO and TxDOT were present at the special meeting.
Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful directed grant money toward the Business 190 project in September 2013. KCCB is an environmental board consisting of volunteers. The funds would come from the two times KCCB received the Governor’s Community Achievement Award, totaling over $400,000, to be used for landscaping the new medians.
The council did not vote on any aspect of the project during the special meeting. Community residents and business owners were encouraged to attend the public hearing at 5:30 p.m. May 31 at the Technology Center, 508 S. Second St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.