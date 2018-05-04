After three city employees were recognized for their five years of service Tuesday night, the City Council heard updates to the city’s Comprehensive Plan.
Ryan Haverlah, interim city manager, introduced the Comprehensive Plan as a “road map” for the city moving forward.
Chris Stewart of Moody Engineering Inc. gave the presentation, explaining to council members that the last updates to the plan were made in 2007. With the plan meant to cover a 20-year horizon, every 10 years or so the Comprehensive Plan should be revised, even redone from the ground up, Stewart said.
The process of updating the plan began in May 2016, Stewart added. The plan covers economic development, future land use and transportation, along with housing strategies, public facilities, annexation and other topics.
“Copperas Cove needs to be promoted internally as well as externally,” Stewart said. That includes not only bringing in new businesses, but in relation to businesses already in the city.
Stewart highlighted a downtown revitalization strategy for the city. “We really see downtown as a place to make Copperas Cove unique relative to communities in the region.”
Another important factor in the plan is the Joint Land Use Study, which cities surrounding Fort Hood take into consideration. Height restrictions for buildings are part of that study, as are military lighting districts which would impact night exercises on the post, Stewart said.
The employees who received their five-year pins were communications operator Geah Hanson, and firefighters Bradley Kammer and Jared Satterfield.
Personnel from Animal Control were present to hear discussions about the proposed $7.4 million new animal shelter. Councilman Jay Manning pointed out it would be irresponsible for the council to place a bond issue on the November ballot without a reasonable plan for the facility’s construction.
After taking a tour of the animal shelter Tuesday, Councilman Dan Yancey acknowledged, “Serious improvements need to be made.”
Police Lt. Brian Wyers, Animal Control director, told the council options for the shelter are being considered, including doing the project in phases.
After the council members voiced their concerns, Haverlah stated his understanding of the situation was that the $7.4 million would be placed on the November ballot as a bond issue. The council directed him not to move forward with that plan.
“We need a whole new direction,” said Councilman Kirby Lack.
During the meeting, the council unanimously approved releasing funds from escrow to purchase certificates of convenience and necessity from Kempner Water Supply Corporation.
In May 2005, the city entered into an agreement with Kempner Water Supply Corporation to purchase specific areas of certificates of convenience and necessity, or the right to sell water.
In November 2013, the city began the Southwest Water Improvements project to be able to provide water to residential and commercial development for the Valley of Great Hills. In May 2015, the city contacted Kempner Water Supply Corporation requesting to purchase the CCN for the Valley of Great Hills.
On Sept. 19, 2016, an escrow agreement was executed for the purchase value of the CCN in the amount of $114,418.50. On June 9, the city filed an application with the Public Utility Commission to purchase about 320.5 acres to serve the Valley of Great Hills.
On March 27, the Public Utility Commission approved the transaction to proceed. In order to complete the transfer, the city needed to release the escrowed funds to KWSC for the purchase of the CCN.
In other business:
The council voted to deny a request for a distribution cost recovery factor from Oncor Electric.
Haverlah explained Copperas Cove is part of a steering committee of cities, and the attorney for that committee recommended Oncor’s request be denied and negotiations begin to discuss Oncor’s rates.
A report was given to the council regarding the Five Hills Art Guild GO GREEN! event in March. Linda LaPierre, treasurer of the Art Guild, proclaimed the festival a success, though some changes will be made in future years. That includes moving the event from City Park to Ogletree Gap Park for 2019, which will allow for more vendors.
