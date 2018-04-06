In a surprising twist at the City Council’s workshop and meeting Tuesday night, a bit of a shock was delivered during the Citizens Forum.
Former Councilman Matthew Russell approached the podium to level a number of accusations against the current council members.
Russell brought up a letter dated March 29 from the Texas Ethics Commission, which fined Councilman Charlie Youngs $500 for failing to properly file his election financial reports.
Youngs acknowledged to the media during a break in the meeting that he had failed to timely file the required reports, and even filed the wrong form the first time when he did send them in.
Russell also accused the council of creating a “toxic environment” between the council and city staff by interfering with city staff, which is prohibited by law. He added the current council has exhibited “poor leadership” and that some of the interference included one councilman’s effort to influence the selection of an interim city manager.
“I doubt that anyone will resign,” Russell said. “You will need to be recalled.”
Russell addressed Mayor Frank Seffrood, asking him to take action. “The public is watching,” Russell said. “You were voted in to help move the city forward, your leadership skills are minimal. You need to fix the environment you have created or resign.”
Councilman James Pierce later asked that an agenda item be included for the next council meeting, to address the accusations of council members’ interference with city staff.
Council members David Morrris and Kirby Lack supported Pierce’s request.
In other business:
The council unanimously approved the change to the rental fees for the Civic Center, reducing the day-long fee from $800 to $500. The potential for certain groups to request a discounted rental fee will be eliminated, as well.
A second public hearing elicited no comment about a proposed budget amendment impacting the general fund, drainage fund and municipal court technology fund in excess of $1 million.
Part of that amendment includes a professional services agreement with Walker Partners Engineers to begin the process of designing a new draining system for South 19th Street between Park Avenue and South 15th Street, due to repeated collapses.
Michael Cleghorn, director of public works, reported that a 42 inch corrugated metal pipe had been installed beneath the street in the 1980s, which had corroded, causing the collapse and necessitating an acceleration of the project.
The consent agenda included approval of a payment of $42,165 to Hill Country Transit District for the city’s portion of the fiscal year 2017-2018 operating expenses.
The workshop which preceded the council’s regular meeting included recognition of city employees for their years of service.
Firefighter Hunter Smith, library clerk Kathleen Jenkins, and Suzanne Hutcherson, library technical services assistant were honored for five years with the city.
Adam Wolf, information services supervisor, received kudos for ten years of service.
Mayor Frank Seffrood read four proclamations, designating various celebrations during April.
Seffrood declared April as Sustainable Environment Month.
The week of April 8-14 will be both Animal Care and Control Appreciation Week and Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. The city will celebrate Stormwater Pollution Awareness Week on April 9-13.
Parks and Recreation director and deputy city manager Joe Brown gave an update on projects to the council during the workshop, including progress on parking lots at the city parks, pavilions, walking trails, restrooms/concession stands, playgrounds, monument signs, fitness stations, security lights and multi-purpose fields.
Brown reported that his department is seeking a number of grants to defray the cost to the city for the projects, which will run through 2022.
The parking lots along will cost approximately $1,250,000, according to Brown.
Another project under Parks and Recreation is the golf cart path at the Hills of Cove Golf Course. Approximately 20,000 feet of path will be constructed, with the latest bids for the project scheduled to be opened on April 27, Brown said.
