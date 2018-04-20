Lengthy discussions marked Tuesday night’s City Council meetings.
During the council workshop, Mayor Frank Seffrood read two proclamations, declaring “Relay for Life Day” on April 28.
The local Relay for Life will take place from 9 a.m. to midnight that day at Williams/Ledger Elementary School.
The mayor also proclaimed May 5-6 as “Lemonade Day.”
Youngsters gathered for a photo with Seffrood, proudly holding their Lemonade Day “Business License and Certificate of Occupancy” certificates.
This is the first year the certificates are being issued, according to Amanda Sequeira, Lemonade Day Fort Hood Area city director, who thanked the council for the proclamation. “We want the children to take their business seriously.”
Jason Bethke, president of FATHOM Water Systems, provided a Powerpoint presentation updating the council on the status of utility billing through the company.
Charts indicated continued improvement on billing accuracy, with current figures above 99 percent. FATHOM’s customer service rating is presently 9.49 on a scale of 10, according to one chart.
“We’ve achieved stability around the billing components,” Bethke said. “I think we’re making good progress on this.”
Bethke added that an upgraded customer portal will be brought online this summer.
The “elegant user design” will make it easier for customers to find the information they need, and include guidance for leak troubleshooting and water management, he said.
Interim City Manager Ryan Haverlah expanded on the utility update with news that some renovations to the current utility office will improve the customer experience.
Haverlah added that city staff are considering adjusting the utility office hours. Currently, the office is open to customers from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The change would reduce that time 30 minutes, with hours being 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The change would be brought to the City Council for approval when city staff finalizes the details.
Haverlah also mentioned possible changes to the types of payments accepted at the office, with credit card and other noncash payments being handled by customers on the FATHOM website or on the phone.
regular meeting
During the regular meeting, two public hearings were held during the council meeting, addressing the rezoning of .43 acres at 956 W. Business U.S. Highway 190 from residential to general retail, and adding two appendices detailing standards and specifications to the city’s subdivision ordinances.
No one spoke for or against either plan, and both were unanimously approved.
A lively discussion among council members marked the approval of a variance for two businesses in Cove Terrace to be allowed to sell beer and wine, despite being closer than 300 feet from a church located in the complex.
Councilman James Pierce objected to the variance, concerned that by approving it, the council would set a precedent for other businesses.
Because the minister of the church did not object to the variance, the measure passed by a vote of 5 to 1, with Pierce casting the negative vote.
More discussion surrounded the council’s vote to approve a notice of intent to issue nearly $10 million in certificates of obligation for capital outlay and capital improvement projects for the city.
Pierce requested that the Business U.S. Highway 190 improvement project be removed from the list to be funded by the certificates, which also includes sidewalk projects on South Farm-to-Market 116, South Farm-to-Market 1113 and in the Narrows Industrial Park, a pole barn for the street department, a golf cart path renovation at Hills of Cove, and other Parks and Recreation improvements.
Haverlah explained to the council that remove projects before the notice was published would be advisable, since the list is included in information that goes to potential investors.
Councilman Jay Manning expressed his opinion that seeing the design for the Business U.S. Highway 190 project would be best before moving it forward or removing it.
Haverlah responded that the “schematic design” will be submitted by mid-May, with a public hearing on the plan to be held May 31.
From Pierce’s discussions with city residents, “The average Joe and Jane do not like the project,” he said.
“I am increasingly concerned about the amount of money we’re borrowing,” said Councilman Marc Payne.
Another concern is raising the property tax rate, which Haverlah said would not happen. The City of Copperas Cove currently has the highest property taxes in the region at 79.79 cents.
According to the Texas comptroller’s website, certificates of obligation “initially were authorized by Texas’ Certificate of Obligation Act of 1971. Cities, counties and health or hospital districts can use them to fund the construction, demolition or restoration of structures; purchase materials, supplies, equipment, machinery, buildings, land and rights of way; and pay for related professional services. COs are issued for terms of up to 40 years and usually are supported by property taxes or other local revenues.”
The council eventually voted 4 to 2 to move ahead with the notice of intent.
When presented with two proposals from companies interested in providing services in the search for a new city manager, the council opted to set up interviews with representatives from each before deciding whether to reject their proposals and reissue the request for qualifications, or execute a contract with one of them.
The council adjourned into closed executive session to discuss the case Kempner Water Supply Corporation vs. City of Copperas Cove.
That lawsuit has KWSC asserting that Copperas Cove did not properly exercise an option to acquire service area rights to nine tracts of land in 2005.
Also discussed behind closed doors was a complaint against Payne,
Emerging to reconvene in open session over an hour later, Seffrood made no statement and did not call for any votes on what was discussed in the executive session, instead immediately adjourning the meeting.
“Nothing happened,” said Councilman Charlie Youngs as he departed.
