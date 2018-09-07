Effective Oct, 1, senior citizens in Copperas Cove with extra-high monthly water usage will not see a discount in their monthly water bill.
The City Council on Tuesday evening moved to cap the 20 percent discount on water given to senior residents who use more than 5,000 gallons in one month. For every gallon used beyond 5,000, residents will not receive any discount.
There are 1,469 senior citizen water accounts in Copperas Cove, according to interim City Manager Ryan Haverlah.
The senior citizen discount has been a point of contention among councilmen as they considered priorities for the next fiscal year.
Councilman Charlie Youngs, a senior who receives the discount, has been the most vocal in cutting the program.
“I don’t think it’s fair for us to use so much water and not pay for it,” Youngs said, who mentioned his water use for the past month was above 5,000 gallons.
