The City of Copperas Cove wants to reduce water usage over the next ten years and has a plan in place to do so.
During a city council work session Tuesday, Lee Hamm of Lockwood, Andrews & Newman Engineering made a presentation about updates and revisions to the Water Conservation and Drought Contingency Plan.
The water conservation plan’s goal is to make sure the city doesn’t exceed the amount of treated water available. Using historical data, engineers have determined a baseline water usage of 110 gallons of water per customer, per day over the next five years. The city’s current water loss per year is also thought to be 20%, while the Texas Commission on Water Quality targets a water loss of just 10%.
The conservation plan would reduce that to 105 gallons a day by 2024 while also reducing water loss to less than 15% of the total amount of water pumped each year.
By 2029, the city hopes to reduce overall usage to 100 gallons per day, per customer and 12% overall water loss.
Additionally, the city wants to reduce residential water use from 66 to 65 gallons a day by 2024, and 62 gallons a day by 2029.
The city plans to reach these goals through public education about water conservation, replacement and calibration of water meters, and water audits targeted at stopping water losses.
Changes to the drought contingency plan would reestablish voluntary water restrictions and conservation suggestions. If the mayor declares a stage one drought condition, the goal would be to voluntarily reduce water usage by five to ten percent.
It also adds additional triggers for drought stages one through four due to construction or maintenance work. Hamm said the new triggers were put in place primarily with construction projects that could cause a water main break and quickly drain the city’s water supply.
Council members had few questions about the revisions, and when Interim City Manager Ryan Haverlah asked if there were any concerns, none were raised. The changes to the plan were approved unanimously at the council’s regular meeting Tuesday night.
