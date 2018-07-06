Two councilmen Tuesday requested items to appear on future meeting agendas geared toward backing off from a controversial construction project.
Councilman Charlie Youngs called for “total disinvolvement” in planning and funding Phase 2 of the Business 190 Improvement Project, which spans from Avenue D to South Farm-to-Market 116.
The project would change the highway as it passes through the city.
The current configuration of three lanes in both directions with a center turn lane would be changed to two lanes in each direction with a median and periodic turn lanes, sidewalks and bike lanes.
If preliminary dates hold, construction could start in spring 2020 and be completed by summer 2021.
Youngs complained to interim City Manager Ryan Haverlah that Phase 2 currently has no estimated cost, design or start plan.
“I would like to get us out of this business and get it on an agenda item,” Youngs said. “If it comes … in the future, then fine. Let the council handle it then. But I would like that on agenda with cease and desist any planning on Phase 2 of 190 project and funding.”
Councilman James Pierce Jr. then requested the same item, but for disengagement in Phase 1 of the project.
Phase 1 begins at the existing Avenue D intersection and extends about 1.25 miles east to the existing Constitution Drive intersection.
Mayor Frank Seffrood indicated sufficient support from fellow councilmen on future agenda items on the Business 190 Improvement Project.
Haverlah requested the items be added to the agenda of the first council meeting in August. Several other construction-related items will appear on that agenda, according to Haverlah.
Youngs consented, but with a warning that it would be the last time he “backs off” the issue.
Two residents decried the Business 190 Improvement Project during the public forum portion of the council meeting.
Their complaints ranged from a lack of any sidewalk on the west side of U.S. 190 to the possibility of emergency vehicles having trouble navigating through traffic in the event of an emergency.
In other business, Haverlah presented the proposed 2018-2019 city budget.
Expenses, projected at $43,982,222, are anticipated to outweigh revenues, which are projected at $38,951,012.
The city is expected to dip into reserves, which are set at $12,993,861. The ending fund balance is set to be $7,962,651.
