The Coryell County Commissioners’ Court has reinstated a burn ban to last until sunset Sept. 10.
The ban was originally imposed June 25, but was reinstated due to risks associated with controlled burning, according to a news release.
“Please conduct all outside activities in a manner to reduce the risk of fires throughout Coryell County,” the release said.
Coryell and Bell counties remain under severe drought conditions, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
Meteorologist Patricia Sanchez said Thursday that rain totals for August total just over half an inch, according to readings collected at the Killeen Municipal Airport. The normal accumulation for this time of year should be close to 1.70 inches.
The low rain paired with drought conditions make the area prone to wildfires. But it’s not as bad as it could be, Sanchez said.
Relatively high levels of moisture and slight wind will help mitigate the risk for wildfires, according to the meteorologist.
“The area is definitely susceptible,” Sanchez said. “But right now with moisture in the ground and a little bit of wind, fire threat is not as extreme.”
