No injuries were reported as about 30 firefighters from professional and volunteer fire departments in Coryell County “mopped up” a fire in a woodland area on private property around State Highway 36 and Farm-to-Market 182 that started Monday afternoon, an official said Tuesday.
No structures were threatened as of Tuesday afternoon, said Gatesville Fire Department Fire Chief Billy Vaden.
He said the fire on about 200 acres of land mostly was contained as of Tuesday afternoon.
“We have crews mopping it up on the edges, and we’re widening our dozer lines,” Vaden said. “We’re just worried about flare-ups later this afternoon.”
On Tuesday afternoon, crews on about a dozen trucks watched for hot spots that could flare in temperatures topping 100 degrees, Vaden said.
Vaden said the cause of the fire was a hay baler hitting rock and creating a spark.
On Monday, “flames reached 15 to 20 feet high, to the top of the trees,” he said. “The cedars blew up pretty good so there were some good flames.”
The Texas A&M Forest Service has at least two bulldozers on scene.
“We just had a Forest Service flyover and they said the area looks fine, and they’re going to do another one this afternoon,” Vaden said. “We’re watching for trouble this afternoon.”
Every agency in Coryell County has participated in fighting the fire, Vaden said.
Fire departments in “Lampasas, Kempner, Hamilton, Jonesboro, Flat, Coryell city, Levita, Evant and Copperas Cove” sent trucks and about 50 personnel on Monday.
On Tuesday, many departments remained on call.
Vaden said half the fire was in rough terrain that is more difficult to contain, but the half in a flatland area was entirely contained. “Cedar is tough when it comes to hot spots,” he said.
Coryell County Chief Deputy Mark Wilcox said it was a team effort, especially when it came to reaching the flames in the canyons.
“It’s pretty rough country and some of the spots trucks couldn’t get down into,” he said.
A local road construction company showed up and pitched in, and then the Texas A&M Forest Service brought their dozers.
“Because of where it is, I expect crews will be out there for several days,” Wilcox said.
Every county in Central Texas is under a burn ban and much of Coryell County is classified as abnormally dry with a few patches of moderate drought, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System at www.drought.gov on July 10.
“We’ve had more fires (caused by machinery) this year than I can remember, and I’ve been here a long time,” Vaden said.
He said he thinks farmers are cutting fields lower this year because of poor production, coming into contact with more rocks.
Wilcox agreed with Vaden.
“It’s so dry out here, it’s something we’ve dealt with on multiple occasions,” he said. He said fires are happening so often that two deputies have had their land burned this year.
“We’re very lucky no homes or anything serious was destroyed; it could have been a lot worse,” Wilcox said. “We need everybody to be aware and be careful.”
