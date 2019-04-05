A Coryell County grand jury indicted a Copperas Cove woman on two second-degree felony charges after police said she threatened two people with a claw hammer, according to court records.
Patrice Marchelle Douglas, 54, is charged with two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and she was not listed on Monday in the Coryell County Jail, according to jail records. She was indicted on the charge last week.
Cove police responded to a domestic disturbance call on Nov. 20, 2018, in the 700 block of Hackberry Street. Upon arrival, officers met with Douglas and two other people who lived in the residence, according to the arrest affidavit.
“The three of them had been arguing all night as (Douglas) wanted the other two to leave,” police said. The two people were in a bedroom together when Douglas reportedly started hitting the bedroom door with a claw hammer, putting several holes in the door and breaking the door knob off before forcing her way into the bedroom.
The two people told police that Douglas “started to threaten to hit them in the head with the hammer and began swinging the hammer around,” according to the affidavit.
Police said Douglas admitted to threatening the two victims and hitting the door with the hammer.
In an unrelated case, the grand jury last week also indicted a 41-year-old Cove man on two child sex charges after a teenage girl said he abused her for two years. Heath Horicio Beasley is listed in the Coryell County Jail on a bond of $75,000, facing two charges of prohibited sexual conduct with a child.
He was arrested in April 2018, after the girl and her mother reported the abuse to Cove police.
The abuse that began in spring 2016, started with Beasley asking the girl to try on clothes in front of him and progressed to numerous incidents of sexual assault, according to the arrest affidavit.
If she refused to do what she was told she was “punished strenuously,” police said. He threatened that the girl would be kicked out of the house if she told anyone, police said.
Also indicted, in unrelated charges, were:
Monique Marie Tallon, 38, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, under 1 gram.
Connor Rayne Laughrin, 17, of Gatesville, on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Michael Paul Delord, 36, on a charge of theft of property, more than $2,500 but less than $30,000.
Tori Ashlee Bradley, 26, on a charge of abandon or endanger child by criminal negligence.
Byron Osborne Prewitt Jr., 19, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of sexual assault of a child.
Che Mandrill Hopkins, 47, on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Jordan Kelly Akers, 22, on charges of forgery of a financial instrument and engaging in organized criminal activity.
Kelvin Scott John, 43, of Lakewood, on a charge of promoting prostitution.
Christopher Ashworth, 36, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of assault of family or household member by impeding breath or circulation.
Dustin Lance Colston, 31, on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.