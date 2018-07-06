Two girls accused a man and woman of sexual abuse, which led police officers to arrest them June 29.
John Guinn, Coryell County justice of the peace, arraigned Kirk Evans Williams, 28, and Destiny Ree Foster, 26, each on the same two charges: sexual assault of a child and continuous sexual abuse of a child under age 14, according to jail records.
Two girls told their parents that Foster and her boyfriend, Williams, had been abusing them, police said.
Police executed a search warrant June 29 at their residence in the 2700 block of Phyllis Drive, arresting both Foster and Williams.
“Both girls were under the belief that Williams was their boyfriend and that Foster was aware of their relationships,” the affidavit states. “Foster was involved in the sexual acts that transpired.”
The older victim said Williams and Foster began sexually abusing her about three years ago. It began a year ago for the younger victim.
“(Foster) admitted she was involved in some of the occurrences and described seeing the sexual contact…and playing a role in same,” the affidavit states. “Foster continued to state the relationships were consensual. However, she admitted they were paranoid about anyone finding out and expressed that the girls were told not to say anything about their relationships because it is frowned upon by society.”
As of Monday, Williams was being held in the Coryell County Jail in lieu of $90,000 in bonds and Foster on $160,000 in bonds.
