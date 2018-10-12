On Monday, two new businesses opened doors at 1406 S. Farm-to-Market 116, Suite D: Stackin Tees & Cactus Lily Boutique.
On Wednesday, the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome the businesses to the city. They were also presented with their first dollar, plaque and chamber banner.
Members of the community came out to support them and wish them success. Members of the Cove Chamber of Commerce were on hand, as well as Mayor Frank Seffrood. Several other business owners also came out to show them support.
Kody and Shwana Heinze have been married for about three years. Now they both own their businesses in the same location.
They have both lived in the area most of their lives.
Shwana Heinze owns the boutique side of the business, Cactus Lily Boutique.
“For over a year I have had a boutique but have done all of my sales from home, through the computer and Facebook,” Shwana Heinze said. “It is nice now to have an actual, physical location in which people can shop and look at all of the clothes, jewelry and accessories that I have to offer. I also do vendor events.”
Kody Heinze owns the custom printing and embroidery,
“I can print on t-shirts hats, and promotional items for people and or businesses that need that kind of service,” Kody Heinze said. “There are many things that I can do for you like print on coffee cups, et cetera. I have long list of items that you can choose from.”
Seffrood said it is great having the new businesses in town.
“The community here is very strong and supportive of one another,” Seffrood said. “With these new businesses, we continue to grow Copperas Cove.”
President of the Cove Chamber of Commerce Maurice Tobin echoed the mayor’s sentiment.
“We will support them in any we can,” Tobin said. “It is very convenient having a T-shirt printing business right here in Cove.”
Stackin Tees and Cactus Lily Boutique will be holding their official grand opening this Saturday, Oct. 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their adresss, 1406 S. Farm-to-Market 116.
