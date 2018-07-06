Attorneys for a construction worker injured in an explosion June 26 at Coryell Memorial Hospital filed and were granted a restraining order Tuesday in the McLennan County District Court, according to a news release.
Attorneys Rob Ammons and Jim Dunnam requested the court order for all of the companies involved in the explosion “to cease all efforts that alter, destroy, or otherwise fail to preserve explosion evidence immediately,” the attorneys’ office said in an email that included a copy of the court order.
The attorneys filed the order on behalf of worker Wilber Dimas, who they said sustained burns over 70 percent of his body. The order is an effort to protect the primary physical evidence that could indicate the cause of the explosion, according to the release.
“Workers have indicated they are actively engaged in altering the hospital premises where the explosion occurred,” Ammons said in a written statement. “These alterations to the explosion site are going forward despite the fact that the Occupation Safety and Health Administration and Railroad Commission of Texas and others are investigating the explosion and those investigations are not yet concluded. It’s only fair for the people most directly impacted by this tragic event have an opportunity to examine the evidence before it is altered or destroyed.”
The attorneys requested the court order of all of the companies involved in the explosion to cease all efforts that alter, destroy, or otherwise fail to preserve explosion evidence immediately.
Hospital spokeswoman Carly Latham said she had no comment on the order.
The investigation into the explosion is ongoing, and more information will be released as it is made available. The state fire marshal’s office is in charge of the investigation.
The explosion occurred June 26 at a construction site related to the $42 million hospital expansion that would have added nearly 120,000 square feet of space.
One worker died in the blast and another died two days later. Fourteen other workers were injured, and of them, nine remained in hospitals Friday.
An assisted living building and nursing home on the grounds, as well as the hospital, were evacuated immediately after the explosion and returned Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, respectively.
Latham said all facilities except the operating room at the 25-bed Coryell Memorial Hospital are live and all 550 employees returned to work.
The operating room in the hospital is expected to open Monday.
Immediately after the explosion, local and area responders helped at the scene.
Community members donated and delivered food and supplies. Gatesville Independent School District helped evacuate residents in school buses.
For Independence Day, hospital employees marched around the perimeter of the hospital site in red shirts and signs that read, “We Appreciate the Community Support.”
